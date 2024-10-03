Grand jury indicts trio charged in fatal AC boardwalk shooting

✅ Two women were found off the Atlantic City boardwalk shot in the head

ATLANTIC CITY — Three Philadelphia men were indicted by a grand jury on murder and weapons charges in the death of a woman shot in the head along the boardwalk in August.

Police were called to the boardwalk in front of the Flagship Resort on the northern end of the boardwalk in the pre-dawn house of Aug. 1 where two women were found on a jetty shot in the head, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

One of the women, Carley Elbert, 32, from the Sewell section of Mantua was pronounced dead at the scene. Kamille Stewart, 29, from Pleasantville, was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City

Gregg Page, 34, of Philadelphia, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, both brothers from Philadelphia, were charged with hindering apprehension. The grand jury indicted them on the same charges.

Map shows location of Flagship Hotel in Atlantic City

Living with a difficult illness

Reynolds has not disclosed what led to the shooting or the relationship between the three men and their victims.

Elbert was an aspiring actress and musician who loved rap music who called herself "CarleyWitaC," according to her obituary.

