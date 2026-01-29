🚨Pa. man accused of threatening a congresswoman for the second time

🚨Cops say he left sexually explicit and derogatory messages for Mikie Sherrill

🚨Stephen M. Cilurso was arrested by U.S. Marshals

A Pennsylvania man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday on charges that he New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill when she was still in Congress. It was the second time he was charged with threatening a Democratic member of Congress.

Stephen M. Cilurso, 72, of Alden, Pennsylvania, left sexually explicit and derogatory messages at the Livingston office of then-U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill in October and November.

He was arrested in Delaware County and is being held pending extradition to Essex County, where he will face charges of fourth-degree stalking and petty disorderly persons harassment.

Police did not disclose the contents of his messages.

Messages referenced Proud Boys and Trump impeachment testimony

In 2021, the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania district attorney charged Cilurso with misdemeanor harassment and lewd communication charges after he left 19 "harassing and lewd" voicemail messages for U.S. Rep. Madeline Dean, D-Pa.

The messages contained vulgar, obscene and sexually explicit language directed at the Congresswoman. Some of the messages referenced the Proud Boys and the congresswoman’s testimony during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, according to the DA's office. His last message was left after being warned by the police to stop.

