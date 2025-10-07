LIVINGSTON — A country club employee made a haunting discovery in North Jersey on Tuesday morning.

A woman's body was found by a worker at the Cedar Hill Country Club golf course, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

The Cedar Hill Country Club is located on Walnut Street just off Route 10. RLS Media reported that a section of Route 10 was closed just after 9 a.m. while investigators were at the scene.

County detectives and the Livingston police officers are investigating her death.

The entrance to the Cedar Hill Golf Course in Livingston

Authorities are also working to figure out who she was, as her identity has not been confirmed.

An autopsy is being performed to figure out how the woman died.

