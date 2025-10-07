Woman’s body found near NJ golf club, investigation underway
LIVINGSTON — A country club employee made a haunting discovery in North Jersey on Tuesday morning.
A woman's body was found by a worker at the Cedar Hill Country Club golf course, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.
The Cedar Hill Country Club is located on Walnut Street just off Route 10. RLS Media reported that a section of Route 10 was closed just after 9 a.m. while investigators were at the scene.
County detectives and the Livingston police officers are investigating her death.
Authorities are also working to figure out who she was, as her identity has not been confirmed.
An autopsy is being performed to figure out how the woman died.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau
55 pro baseball players from NJ
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt
NFL pros from New Jersey 2023
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba