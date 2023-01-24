🏈 Over 60 NFL pros in 2023 have New Jersey roots

🏈 There's at least 1 Jersey native on each of the 4 conference championship teams

🏈 4 current quarterbacks in the NFL were born in NJ

Football fans have had a lot of chances to root for NFL pros with New Jersey roots this season.

​​There are more than 10 players with NJ ties among the four teams collectively facing off in the NFL conference championship games this year.

The Philadelphia Eagles have four teammates born across the Delaware River — Shaun Bradley (Mt. Holly), Rick Lovato (born in Neptune, raised in Middletown), Haason Reddick, (Camden) and Kyzir White (Plainfield), respectively.

There’s at least three San Francisco 49ers originally from the East Coast — Dontae Johnson is a Pennington native, while Kemoko Turay grew up in Newark and played college ball at Rutgers University.

Kevin Givens was also born in Newark (though moved as a child to Pennsylvania).

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is from Vineland and played for Rutgers.

Chiefs fullback Michael Burton grew up in Long Valley, while wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was born and raised in Newark.

And, Clark Harris — veteran long snapper with the Cincinnati Bengals who's been on injured reserve since September with a — is a Manahawkin native who also played at Rutgers.

Four NFL quarterbacks who played this season were born in the Garden State —out of more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

Here’s a rundown of New Jersey ties across the National Football League, as of winter 2023:

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

