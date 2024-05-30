Listen to Trenton Thunder baseball on New Jersey 101.5

Let's play ball!

Starting June 4, Trenton Thunder home games will be heard on the FM dial — on the New Jersey 101.5 HD2 channel, on our free app and at this link.

Tune in 15 minutes before the first pitch to catch the Thunder Pre-Game Show then sit back and hear Thunder Radio Broadcaster Mike Warren describe the action from the comfort of your car or living room during all 40 home games this summer.

The opening game against the State College Spikes starts 7 p.m., June 4.

“We pride ourselves for being known as ‘New Jersey’s Baseball Team,’ so it makes perfect sense for us to form this partnership with New Jersey’s radio station," Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar said.

“New Jersey 101.5 has been a staple in our community for ages and we can’t wait to provide their listeners with a baseball-filled summer,” Thunder President Jeff Hurley said.

For a season schedule, click here.

