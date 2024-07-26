Why NJ Shore residents better stop complaining about crowds

It's the thick of the summer season at the Jersey Shore, and the crowds are everywhere. Weekdays? Weekends? It doesn't matter. They're here from Memorial Day through Labor Day and have no plans of going anywhere.

For those who live at the Shore year-round, the summer season can be frustrating. The good is most of the year they have the entire region to themselves. When you go from Labor Day to Memorial Day, the beaches, boardwalks, and shore towns are much, much quieter.

But during the summer, it's a different story. And that's also when many locals voice their opinions about our seasonal visitors. Most of the time, it's more or less about venting frustrations.

And at the Jersey Shore, it's the Benny's and Shoobie's that cause most of that frustration. But before we get too angry at them, it's important to remember why they're so important to our region in the first place.

In other words, it's why we must embrace the Benny's and Shoobies of the Jersey Shore. So locals? listen up.

Why Jersey Shore locals must embrace the Benny's and Shoobie's of New Jersey Five reasons why the Jersey Shore wouldn't be the same without them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Angry at the Jersey Shore / beach crowds / American flag / Asbury Park, NJ Getty Images / Canva Edit loading...

Get angry, but also embrace

Yes, it's OK to get frustrated with them. After all, our visitors from other regions do sometimes cause issues that otherwise wouldn't exist at other times of the year. But at the same time, having our yearly visitors is vital for so many shore towns. So much so, that most might not be able to stay afloat if it weren't for the summer tourism season.

So get angry if it helps, but also embrace. Love 'em or hate 'em, we can always count on the Benny's and Shoobie's.

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.