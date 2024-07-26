Fast-moving fire rips through NJ strip mall and popular bakery
🔺 Fire breaks out in restaurant overnight
🔺 Flames moved quick to other businesses
🔺 Same strip mall has seen other emergencies
FAIR LAWN — An early morning fire at a borough strip mall has left multiple businesses with significant damages, including a popular bakery.
Zadies Kosher Bake Shop was forced to stay closed on Friday, after 50 firefighters responded to battle the blaze around 2:30 a.m.
Crews responded to a fire reported from the rear of the Green Dragon Restaurant on the 19 block of Fair Lawn Avenue, according to the Fair Lawn Fire Department.
Firefighters initially entered the building, dealing with heavy smoke, but had to retreat after the fast-moving flames compromised the roof.
“There was heavy air handling equipment on the roof of the building. The roof collapsed shortly thereafter,” Fair Lawn Assistant Fire Ralph Rinaldo said in a written release. He added, “Thankfully by that point everyone was out of the building.”
Unfortunately, the fire spread horizontally to the other businesses in the complex, causing widespread damages.
A barbershop and kosher deli are located in between the restaurant and the bakery — the site also houses an eyelash extension salon and a tailor/dry cleaners.
Mutual aid was provided by the fire departments of Saddle Brook, Elmwood Park, Paterson, Hawthorne, Wyckoff and Paramus.
🔺 Same strip mall has seen other emergencies
The same strip mall has been the site of two different vehicles careening through front windows.
Two people were hurt when an SUV plowed into the front of the Green Dragon restaurant in February 2023, NorthJersey.com reported.
Five years ago, Zadies was forced to close for three months, after a different vehicle rammed through the store front, according to the bakery’s Facebook page.
CBS New York shared video of the intense flames before the fire was knocked down on Friday:
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt