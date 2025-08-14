Ever wonder what your neighbors' political views are? Some may have had a Trump/Vance sign on their lawn this past November. While others had Harris/Walz.

In those instances, you don't need to wonder. They're telling you outright what they want. And in a lot of ways, I appreciate that. Don't bother with all the fake bull-crap. Here's who I am. If you like it, great; if you don't, we don't need to talk politics. Life seems simpler this way.

But if you're a nosy person and really want to know what that silent neighbor's political views are, Niche.com did a study on the best places to live in 2025. They added filters so you can set specific settings, and one of those was the best places to live if you're liberal.

Here were the 20 best places for liberals to live in the Garden State. And don't worry, the best places in Jersey to live as a conservative will be coming soon.

The rankings got hyperlocal and looked at sections of municipalities. Although one township in particular didn't make the Top 20 list, four of its neighborhoods did. Perhaps we should be ranking it No. 1 instead!

#1 — River Edge — Bergen County — Population 12,024

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"River Edge offers a fantastic blend of excellent schools, safety, a charming environment, and convenient access to everything. It's a place where families thrive and residents enjoy a truly amazing quality of life!"

#2 — Hoboken — Hudson County — Population 58,340

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Hoboken is a very nice family town. The public schools are great, there are a lot of parks around, and a variety of food options. It is also 10 minutes away from NYC which makes it convenient for jobs and nightlife."

#3 — Glen Ridge — Essex County — Population 7,827

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Glen Ridge is a wonderfully welcoming suburb suited for those who wish to live a fun but peaceful life surrounded by clean amenities and nature. It's free from the loud cacophony of the big city without losing the accessibility to resources."

#4 — Fort Lee — Bergen County — Population 39,818

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Fort Lee, New Jersey, is a vibrant suburb located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, offering easy access to New York City via the George Washington Bridge. It has a diverse population, excellent schools, and a growing mix of high-rise apartments and suburban homes. The town features a strong dining scene, with a wide variety of international cuisines, especially Korean. Residents enjoy a blend of urban convenience and suburban comfort in a safe, walkable community."

#5 — Fair Lawn — Bergen County — Population 35,153

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"The borough of Fair Lawn is in the heart of the New York City metro area. A suburban region with many public transport options to the city while maintaining a tight-knit community with a focus on a safe community."

#6 — Fanwood — Union County — Population 7,714

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Great, family friendly town. Lots of fun events for kids. Safe neighborhoods and great school system. Small town with friendly neighbors."

#7 Edgewater — Bergen County — Population 14,544

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Edgewater is a very beautiful city. You get to live near the Hudson River and you get to see the beautiful view of New York. It is a very safe place. The homes are amazing. It has excellent schools, restaurants, and stores."

#8 — Plainsboro Center — Middlesex County — Population 2,683

This is a section of Plainsboro Township

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Plainsboro is a quiet but affluent township, outside of Princeton, New Jersey, that is small in nature but significant in the landscape of Middlesex County. Plainsboro has a booming agricultural industry with several farms producing crops in peak season, a wonderful police department to certify resident safety, home to the Plainsboro Preserve, and has great schools."

#9 — Secaucus — Hudson County — Population 21,437

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Secaucus is great for families, especially if you work in New York City area. We are community driven, and there is a lot fun work opportunities."

#10 — Dayton — Middlesex County — Population 8,241

This is a section of South Brunswick Township

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"It a great small town with great diversity, opportunities, and food. Everyone is connected together, willing to help anyone and everyone. Its location is great: it is located in between major cities like New York and Philadelphia."

#11 — Highland Park — Middlesex County — Population 14,981

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"The neighborhood offers a perfect blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience, making it ideal for families, professionals, and retirees. The local schools are top-notch and you can get some great food on Main St."

#12 — Rutherford — Bergen County — Population 18,748

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"I really like living in Rutherford. I feel very safe living here and commuting to NYC is so easy. There are many kinds of restraints in the main street. Very diverse population and it's perfect for professionals and younger families."

#13 — Maplewood — Essex County — Population 25,406

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"It is a great town to grow up in and raise a family in. The school system is fantastic, well priced real estate compared to proximity to NYC and cute town. Lovely neighborhoods"

#14 — South Orange Village Township — Essex County — Population 18,299

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"I love South Orange! The school district is great and the restaurants and atmosphere are the best! I have lived here my whole life."

#15 Monmouth Junction — Middlesex County — Population 9,457

This is a section of South Brunswick Township

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Monmouth Junction is overall a great place to live. Beautifully preserved nature, with the dark green grass and blossomed trees in the spring time. It is extremely diverse in the Asian community especially. It is overall a very safe town and a wonderful place to raise a family."

#16 Heathcote — Middlesex County — Population 6,689

This is a section of South Brunswick Township

#17 Princeton Meadows — Middlesex County — Population 15,382

This is a section of Plainsboro Township

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Clean and friendly neighborhood. Mostly young families and retirees live in the area; great schools in the area; near the highway and close to major cities."

#18 Brookdale — Essex County — Population 10,044

This is a section of Bloomfield Township

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Fantastic elementary schools, amazing park, great access to NYC, local restaurants and all of what Montclair offers without the price tag."

#19 Leonia — Bergen County — Population 9,300

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"Leonia is a very nice town to live in as everyone is connected to one another. It is a small, quiet town, making it a nice place to live, while still being easy to the city and other popular towns."

#20 Kendall Park — Middlesex County — Population 10,765

This is a section of South Brunswick Township

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

"I love Kendall Park. Everyone here is quite friendly and it's a safe place to live in. The public school system is also excellent and the high school does its best to prepare people for college."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

