NJ is far better than New York when it comes to diners and here’s why
We’re the diner capital of the world for a reason. We’ve got the most, and they always have the best to offer.
I traveled to New York this weekend and decided to grab breakfast at the Massapequa Diner.
I want to preface by saying in no way was this a bad diner, it was actually delicious, and my meal was great. But it didn’t have those same Jersey-style offerings that we’re used to seeing.
No pork roll (obviously), but also no scrapple, which in my neck of the woods is a staple. Those things just feel like home in the South Jersey diners I’ve frequented my entire life.
There’s no pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwiches or anything that can compare to the delicious breakfast sandwiches we have in Jersey.
If you’ve never had the Jersey experience at a diner, then you wouldn’t know what you’re missing.
But since we live in the Garden State and we know what we want when we sit down for breakfast, it was hard to feel like something wasn’t lacking.
There's that friendly rivalry that we have with New York. We think our pizza is better. They think their pizza is better. We say our bagels are better. They say their bagels are better.
Those can be up for debate (not really though, New Jersey is definitely best) but when it comes to diners New York pales in comparison. We're the capital of them! And we own that title for very good reason, too.
