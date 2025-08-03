Cooler NJ weather means it’s the perfect time for golfing
Last Thursday's wicked storm seems to have taken away the heat and humidity, at least for a little while.
Temperatures have been in the mid 80's recently which is a reprieve from the brutal 100 degree weather we were living through just a few weeks ago.
This cool weather gives you the perfect excuse to get out and golf. We're lucky in New Jersey that we have some gorgeous public courses. For a state that's as densely populated as we are we do still have the land for some beautiful courses.
SEE MORE: The best summer meal in New Jersey
In Burlington County where I live, the pickings are slim. I call it golf purgatory. There are so many well kept, beautiful public courses but somehow none of them are in the Burlington County area.
But if you venture to Hunterdon County you'll find Neshanic Valley, Heron Glen, and High Bridge Hills which are some of my favorite courses that I've ever played. And they're public too!
In Monmouth County you'll find Charleston Springs (both the north and south course are terrific), Hominy Hill, Shark River and a bunch more that are all in perfect condition and inspiring layouts.
Warren County has The Architects Golf Club. Sussex County has Ballyowen. Ocean County has plenty of good ones like Eagle Ridge. We have so many other great ones in the state that I haven't gotten around to playing yet, but plan to.
Whether you're just starting up golf for the first time this summer or it's a long lost passion that you haven't had time to play, make sure you get out and play soon while the weather stays nice!
These are the best NJ high schools for sports
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.