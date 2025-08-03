We’ve got miles and miles of shoreline in New Jersey, so it feels like malpractice if you don’t take advantage of it.

Especially in the summertime. The local seafood is great and feels like it goes underappreciated. Not all states can have that same-day-caught seafood that we can have.

I went to Point Lobster Company last week. It’s one of my favorite seafood spots down the shore. They’re located in Point Pleasant.

SEE MORE: This southern kissed chicken fast food is a hit in NJ

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

I got a warm lobster roll and lobster bisque. Both were out of this world good. Obviously, with lobster in their name, you would hope it’s good, and boy, it was.

I went to this place out of recommendation from a coworker last year, and it was so good that I made sure to go again this year.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The lobster roll is the best summer meal in New Jersey. If you’ve never had one, you’re missing out.

I had one for the first time when I was 19. A buddy of mine from college was returning home from a trip to Maine, and they brought me one home.

I’m not sure how, but after that long car ride back, the lobster roll was still as good as ever.

I knew then that I was hooked. They’re on the pricier side, as lobster is pricey in general. But if you see it on the menu somewhere, especially down the shore, you can’t pass up getting one.

Get it with some fries and coleslaw on the side, and it's chef's kiss. The best summer meal you’ll find anywhere in New Jersey.