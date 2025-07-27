Fast-food chicken has become a hit in the Garden State and across the country.

Chick-fil-A has rapidly become one of the biggest and best fast food spots, and Raising Cane’s is another that has firmly planted its flag in New Jersey. KFC has long been a favorite, too.

But a new chicken-style fast food joint is exploding onto the scene, and that place is Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken. Former Philadelphia Phillies player Ryan Howard is one of the brains behind this mastermind, along with Craig and Mike Colby.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Their website says that together the three of them brought the idea together through “a shared passion for great chicken and southern hospitality. Colbie’s is always fresh, always tasty, and always backed by our commitment to impeccable service.”

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

I got my first taste of this place last Sunday and was blown away by how good it was. I ordered “The Big Piece” (fittingly named after Ryan Howard’s), which was a chicken sandwich with pickles, mild American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

I got it with a side of regular fries which was delicious, but you could also order cinnamon sugar sweet potato fries, loaded tater tots, hush puppy dippers, southern slaw, Mac and cheese and baked beans.

The inside of Colbie’s gives off more of a fast-casual type of vibe. Think Chipotle or Moe’s more than McDonald’s.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Check them out and see for yourself why this place has a good reputation.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.