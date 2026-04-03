The phrase “capture the moment” was originally created to stop and soak in the moment that you are in, a dinner with family or friends, a beautiful sunset, a peaceful ocean, a birthday celebration, Christmas morning, or a celebration of a new year.

A new study shows that here in New Jersey, we are missing out on many daily and special moments and more importantly, the culprit is you and your phone.

Man on phone Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash loading...

In a new study from casino.ca, after surveying Americans to find out how frequently phone usage interrupts real-life experiences from date nights to vacations and sports games, they divided that data by state.

The results here in New Jersey were staggering. New Jersey residents check their phones up to seven times an hour, roughly every 9 minutes!

About 88% of New Jerseyans admit to “missing the moment” when they scroll instead of enjoying the experience around them.

About 71% of New Jersey phone users admit that they have annoyed someone by being on the phone instead of paying attention.

Phone Photo by William Hook on Unsplash loading...

Where are New Jersey phone users distracted the most? Vacations and family gatherings distract Garden State phone users the most, followed by sports events.

Phone use is killing family and friend dynamics. Although designed as a communication device, the phone has become a self-centered means of entertainment. Phone use has become robotic. People run to its use with little downtime. This action stifles thought, organization, and most of all, effective communication.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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