New Jerseyans are no strangers to arguments.

We can fight about whether we should have the option of pumping our own gas. We can debate where you can get the best pizza and what does or does not belong on the pie. Or we can duke it out (verbally or physically) with other drivers on our massively busy roads.

One battle that we can’t seem to conclude is the Central Jersey debate. Does it really exist? If so, where does it begin or end?

That debate resurfaced earlier this week when talk show host Kelly Ripa insulted a decent portion of the Garden State.

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Kelly Ripa claims Central Jersey doesn’t exist

It started when actress Taylor Ortega appeared on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark,’ which Ripa hosts with her husband, ‘Riverdale’ actor, Mark Consuelos.

Ortega, a Stratford native, said that she’s from Central Jersey and that she and Ripa “probably know a lot of the same people.”

It was then that Ripa dared to utter the words that will send a chill down certain New Jerseyans’ spines: “Central Jersey is not a real place.”

This is like a knife in the back. Et tu, Kelly?

She continued, “You are either from North Jersey or South Jersey.” Ripa identifies as a South Jersey girl.

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Does Central Jersey exist?

I have to disagree with the talk show host. Growing up in Freehold, I believe I’m part of the “gray area” that is Central Jersey.

We have a blend of New York and Philadelphia sports fans. Some of us say Taylor Ham, others say pork roll. I could have a sub, walk five minutes down the road and order a hoagie.

We’re a combination of both North and South Jersey. We exist!

Apologies to Kelly Ripa, but I think she’s on the wrong side of history on this debate.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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