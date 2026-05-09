New Coastal Italian restaurant opens in Long Branch

For 55 years a classic Italian restaurant, Tuzzio’s held residency on Westwood Avenue in Long Branch. It was one of my favorite restaurants. Old school Italian dishes, a great staff and owned by a good friend Joe Tuzzio who grew up in that restaurant.

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While the décor at Tuzzio’s may have been a little worn out, the food, ambiance and service were so inviting and very enjoyable.

Tuzzio’s restaurant was sold and closed for good in December of 2022.

After close to four years later and a complete makeover from the floorboards to the ceiling, Raio’s is now open in the famed location. Billed as Coastal Italian cuisine, specializing in world class dishes found on the fabulous coastal regions of Italy.

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The inside décor of this restaurant is elegant and aesthetically pleasing.

From the pictures posted from a family and friends soft opening in late April 2026, I am looking forward to enjoying what Raia’s has to offer.

In a megthings online review, she thought the hand crafted cocktails were a hit with appetizers of polenta, tuna, grilled prawn, spicy mussels and clams and burrata all scoring big marks. For pasta, she raved about the palm butter and truffle. For her main course she had the lamb Milanese and strongly suggested to get the broccoli rabe. As for dessert, they served cheesecake, expresso cake, and coconut pancetta, all receiving high marks.

I am a fan of megthings, her reviews are usually spot on.

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Big Joe's review coming soon...

But there is no review like my own and I plan on dining at Raia’s in the extremely near future. I am glad the new owners took care and gave a facelift to the historic address. I wish them much success.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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