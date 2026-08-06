To me, Buc-ees is a an experience. A travel destination. A spot that you must stop at if it's along the way.

That's my take on it, and I maintain my position (keep scrolling to check out my video from our past visit to a Buc-ees with the family - I have it for you below, and it highlights why I think visiting a Buc-ees is absolutely worth it).

However, I am disappointed in the chain right now. My question for them is this.. Why are you going after the little guy?

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Let me explain. I recently came across multiple stories reporting that Buc-ee's is suing a well-established small business over it's beaver logo. A logo that's been in use well before Buc-ees moved into the area.

According to USA Today, "Buc-ees is suing Beaver's Mini Mart despite the mini mart having no gas pumps and being miles from the nearest interstate." Beaver's Mini Mart is located in Beavercreek, OH. Yes, Beavercreek, hence their beaver logo.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

A Buc-ee's in New Jersey?

Even though this isn't a New Jersey story, I do think actions like this can sour how New Jerseyan's view the chain. Especially since there have been discussions before regarding if a Buc-ees should ever open a location in New Jersey.

Not necessarily from the chain itself, but rather citizens from our own state. I just feel when a big business goes after the little guy, it puts a bad taste in our mouths.

Buc-ees sign on I-95 (Jen Ursillo) Buc-ees sign on I-95 (Jen Ursillo)

My thoughts

I personally still think Buc-ees is a great place to check out, I just don't know if more New Jerseyan's want to see it come to our state now. What do you think?

Check out my tour of a Buc-ees while coming home from vacation (video below), and ask yourself this. Despite the lawsuit referenced above, would you still like to see a Buc-ees come to New Jersey?

Buc-ees Expands With New Locations Closer To New York

Check Out the Fun at Buc-ees! A quick look at this amazing chain. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.