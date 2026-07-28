It's not everyday you find someone as passionate as Lou when it comes to ice cream, owner of Scoop To My Lou in East Brunswick, NJ.

From the moment my family and I walked through the doors, Lou was right there ready to greet us. And I have to tell you, the joy on his face said it all.

Before we even got to the ice cream, I was amazed by how authentic the inside of the shop looked. Lou even had one of those old fashioned claw machines that you can try your luck on with plenty of cool prizes to be won.

But aside from that, the place is just beautifully decorated. I absolutely loved it, and so did my family.

There's even a large sitting area in the back, and special sweet treats for your pup. How awesome is that?

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Made on-site

Lou is very passionate about his ice cream, and was even making it when we arrived. How many flavors you ask? Over three dozen of them.

My personal favorite is the peanut butter swirl. My wife, however, was feeling a bit more summery so she tried their popular "shark bait." Both were top choices for us.

Oh, and we didn't forget about our dog, who enjoyed his delicious treat when we got home.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

In it to win it

Scoop to my Lou is just one of many ice cream shops that participated to be crowned the best ice cream shop at the Jersey Shore, coming in fourth place overall in the 2026 competitions (check out the video below).

Scoop To My Lou has two locations, with one in East Brunswick and one in South Plainfield.

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Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.