⚠️ A 3-year-old boy was airlifted after being pulled from a Hackettstown swimming pool.

🚁 Police said the child was breathing but unresponsive after adults performed CPR.

❗ This is the third reported child drowning in a New Jersey pool within the past week.

HACKETTSTOWN — A young boy was flown to the hospital after losing consciousness in the water last night.

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On Thursday, a 911 call placed shortly before 7 p.m. reported a boy drowning in a swimming pool at a home on Reese Ave. in Hackettstown. Police found the 3-year-old boy already pulled from the water, surrounded by several people. The adults had performed CPR on the boy before officers arrived, and he was breathing but not responsive.

The child was airlifted in Atlantic Air One, a medevac helicopter, to Morristown Medical Center. On Friday, Hackettstown police said that he's in stable but critical condition.

An investigation into the pool drowning is ongoing.

Atlantic Air One medevac helicopter using the Hackettstown Medical Center helipad in June 2017. (Atlantic Air Ambulance via Facebook) Atlantic Air One medevac helicopter using the Hackettstown Medical Center helipad in June 2017. (Atlantic Air Ambulance via Facebook)

Third reported child pool drowning in New Jersey in one week

Within the last week alone, this is the third reported case of a child drowning in a pool in New Jersey. Both children died in the other two incidents.

On Tuesday, police in Mount Laurel said a 2-year-old boy drowned at a home on Clinton Court. The toddler was found unresponsive in the residential swimming pool that night.

On Wednesday, Township of Union police in Union County confirmed that a 5-year-old child had died after drowning on Saturday. A neighbor and the victim's mother pulled the child from the residential pool on North 3rd St.

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