⚠️ A Phillipsburg man was charged with murder in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

➡️ Investigators spent 14 months examining the circumstances surrounding the infant's injuries.

🔴 An autopsy found the child's death was a homicide caused by a blunt force head injury.

A Warren County father has been criminally charged with causing his newborn daughter’s death last year.

James A. Capo Jr. was arrested on Tuesday after a 14-month investigation into the harrowing death of 2-month-old Sophia Dawn Capo.

The 39-year-old Phillipsburg man was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Warren County Prosecutor Jessica Cardone said on Tuesday evening.

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Warren County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Warren County

Police initially responded to report of an unresponsive baby

On April 17, 2025, Lopatcong Township Police responded to an afternoon call of an unresponsive baby at a residence along Youngs Road.

Police were told that the newborn had fallen from a baby rocker.

The infant was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital-Warren Campus, but due to the severity of her condition was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she died a week later.

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Warren County dad charged with murder of newborn daughter (Getty Stock, Google Maps) Warren County dad charged with murder of newborn daughter -

Autopsy findings led investigators to rule death a homicide

A preliminary autopsy report ruled the newborn’s death a homicide, caused by a blunt force head injury, investigators said.

Capo was being held at the Warren County Jail, pending his first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.

It was not immediately clear whether the defendant had an defense attorney as of Tuesday night.

If convicted of murder, Capo faces up to life in prison.

Still grieving their immense loss, the family of young Sophia declined to comment on the criminal case.

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