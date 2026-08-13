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East Coast Shredderz customer with a shark (East Coast Shredderz) East Coast Shredderz customer with a shark

☑️Bay Head's mayor warns that bait used to target sharks creates risks for swimmers

☑️A land shark fishing company disputes that its practice should be called chumming

☑️The DEP says it is working with shore towns on responsible shark fishing.

A Jersey Shore mayor says people dropping bait into the water to target sharks may be inadvertently attracting them closer to beaches, raising concerns about swimmers in a scenario he compared to the movie "Jaws."

Bay Head Mayor Bill Curtis told ABC News that anglers are using kayaks and drones to drop bait into the water, a practice he described as “chumming.” Curtis called it “unconscionable” because of the potentially deadly outcome.

"They see a child swimming frantically in the water they could easily mistake that for chum. I do not want to have or see anyone hurt, or worse killed, by a shark who is being lured into our beach," Curtis said. "The only thing that's missing is the music," Curtis said, referring to the classic John Williams score for "Jaws."

In the classic 1975 movie, a shark terrorizes beachgoers in the fictional town of Amity. In reality, warmer water near beaches can bring sharks closer to shore. Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says in his shore report that ocean temperatures along the Jersey Shore are generally in the 70s.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says it is aware that sharks are being targeted with bait and is working with municipalities most impacted by shore-based shark fishing. The agency said it shares Curtis' concerns about safety.

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file) FILE - Traffic passes through the toll plaza at the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on Friday, June 10, 2022. The rate of people working from home dropped from 17.9% in 2021 to 15.2% in 2022, according to new survey data released Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau on life in America, covering commuting times internet access, family life, income, education levels, disabilities, military service and employment. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

⚠️ New construction begins Friday on the George Washington Bridge

🚗 Detours through December 2026

➡️ The work is part of a $2 billion effort to rehabilitate the bridge

FORT LEE — New Jersey commuters who regularly use the area's busiest bridge might need to pack a little more patience for the next several months.

Starting on Aug. 14, another phase of a multi-year project to rehabilitate the George Washington Bridge is scheduled to begin.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the nearly century-old span, said construction of the Center Avenue bridge will result in traffic and pedestrian detours through December 2026.

"The right lanes and sidewalks on the northbound Center Avenue bridge over the George Washington Bridge approach in Fort Lee will be closed to traffic for rehabilitation," the Port Authority said.

The closure affects both the New Jersey-bound Interstate 95 to Center Avenue ramp and the ramp from Center Avenue to New York-bound Interstate 95, according to the Port Authority.

Multiple detours, including ones for trucks and buses, will be in place throughout the project, with officials urging motorists to allow for extra travel time. Detour signs will be posted. Click here to see the current travel detour advisories.

Once the work is completed, motorists and pedestrians should notice a difference.

"The new Center Avenue overpass will feature upgraded structural components, enhanced lighting, and improved roadway and pedestrian amenities designed to improve safety and traffic flow," the Port Authority said.

Ignacio Espinal (L) is charged in the murder of his wife (R) Alyne Silva Espinal (Facebook Alyne Silva) Somerville husband accused of murdering his wife - Ignacio Espinal L is charged in the murder of his wife R Alyne Silva Espinal Facebook Alyne Silva

⚠️ Ignacio Espinal is charged with the murder of his wife at their Somerville home.

➡️ Investigators say the fatal attack was on August 6 — the defendant was arrested 2 days later.

🔴 The couple got married just over a year ago, according to the victim's social accounts.

SOMERVILLE — Less than a month after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, a 55-year-old Somerset County man is charged with murdering his wife.

Ignacio Espinal, of Somerville, is accused of brutally "hacking" 46-year-old Alyne Silva Espinal to death in their Brookside Avenue home.

Police said the deadly attack happened early in the morning on Thursday, Aug. 6, but it was not until 7:30 p.m. that a 911 call came in, urging a response to the victim’s lifeless body.

The victim had suffered multiple wounds to her chest, neck, and thigh, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

A camping-style hatchet with suspected blood on it was recovered from the home, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Surveillance footage from a local hardware store showed Espinal buying the hatchet 4 weeks earlier.

Espinal is accused of trying to mop up the victim’s blood after the attack before taking off in her vehicle, as seen in different security camera footage from near the home.

Footage from separate cameras in Paterson show Espinal parking the car and leaving it on a city street.

Victim Rocco Della Serra (L), of Cranford, was killed on his bike. North Plainfield driver Fabian Parra (R) is accused of a drunken hit and run (Dooleyfuneral.com, Essex County jail, Google Maps) NJ beloved marathoner is killed on his bike, accused hit and run drunk driver is charged - Victim Rocco Della Serra of Cranford, accused driver Fabian Parra of North Plainfield

⚠️ Prosecutors say Fabian Parra ran a red light and struck a bicyclist without stopping.

➡️ Investigators say Parra smelled of alcohol and was drinking heavily earlier that day.

🔴 The bicyclist, 65-year-old Rocco Della Serra, was a 30-time marathon runner and longtime Cranford resident.

A Somerset County man is accused of a drunken, reckless hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist at a busy intersection in Union County.

Fabian Parra, of North Plainfield, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death.

The victim, 65-year-old Rocco Della Serra, of Cranford, was mourned as a beloved family man and avid outdoorsman and runner, who completed 30 marathons in his lifetime.

Investigators said the impact was so forceful that the bicycle seat was embedded in Parra’s windshield.

Mountainside Police were called to the crash scene on Aug. 6 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and New Providence Road.

The 35-year-old Parra had been driving west on Route 22 when he ran a red light and hit Della Serra’s bike without stopping, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Video footage from the intersection showed a high volume of traffic at the time of the wreck.

Mount Laurel Police/Townsquare Media illustration Mount Laurel Police/Townsquare Media illustration

🏊 A 2-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a South Jersey home.

💔 The tragedy unfolded in Burlington County, where police and emergency crews responded to the drowning.

🚨 The death comes during the summer months when backyard pools pose an especially serious risk for young children.

A 2-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a South Jersey home, according to police.

The drowning happened on Clinton Court in Mount Laurel.

Police said the young boy was found unresponsive in the swimming pool at the home.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy was pronounced dead when he arrived at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Investigators have also not released details explaining how the toddler got into the pool or how long he may have been in the water.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation.

﻿This often-overlooked NJ attraction is a must-see landmark Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Mid to late summer is a prime time to check out the sunflowers in full bloom. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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