Since 2024, anyone looking for a slice of Jersey pizza in Long Branch could rely on Just the Crust on Norwood Ave.

Unfortunately, they will have to find a new go-to spot, as the restaurant has revealed that they have to permanently close their doors.

Just the Crust in Long Branch announces sudden closing

The staff of the Monmouth County pizzeria took to social media on Tuesday to deliver the sad news, their website has already been deleted.

Just The Crust via Instagram Just The Crust via Instagram

After 2 incredible years, hundreds of pizzas, and endless memories, it’s time for us to slide our very last pie out of the oven. Serving this community has been the slice of a lifetime.

That community wasted no time communicating how sad this made them feel.

“This is sooooo sad! We've loved your food and staff for a long time! Best pizza and salads around ! We will miss you all,” wrote one fan.

Just The Crust via Instagram Just The Crust via Instagram

Another commented: “I'm devastated to hear this! This was my regular pizza spot since you opened. Arturo and staff are amazing and Arturo made the best pizza!!”

Another wished the staff the best moving forward, “Tears are already falling…where in the hell am I gonna find that Stratiatelli pesto pie and Caesar salad…. like no one has ever made, EVER!? Seriously the product that came out of that kitchen was just exceptional. Sending you all best wishes.”

Just the Crust’s final post went on to express their gratitude for the last two years serving loyal customers:

Thank you for every order, every laugh, and every night spent around our tables. We’re officially closing our doors, but the memories (and the extra cheese) will stay with us forever.

Just The Crust via Instagram Just The Crust via Instagram

With the love that is outpouring from customers, there’s no doubt that the staff will have success in the future serving hungry New Jerseyans.

I wish them luck!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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