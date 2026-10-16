Krispy Kreme is getting into the Halloween spirit with even more than its holiday-inspired donuts.

Show Up In Costume, Grab Free Donuts At Krispy Kreme This Halloween

The popular donut chain, with locations throughout New Jersey, is giving away a FREE donut to anyone who visits a participating shop in costume on Friday, October 20th, or Halloween, Saturday, October 31st. No purchase is necessary, and you can choose a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring donut.

So, if all that Halloween candy has you craving something sweet, why not add a donut to the mix! Just throw on your costume, stop by Krispy Kreme, and enjoy a free treat to make Halloween a little sweeter.

And if you're craving a sweet treat now, you can always grab one of their Halloween donuts...a fun seasonal way to get into the Halloween spirit!

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READ MORE: New Jersey parents, the Halloween candy that could cause the most damage to your kids’ teeth

Krispy Kreme Continues To Expand

With a handful of locations throughout New Jersey, you can find the closest Krispy Kreme to you HERE.

And if you LOVE Krispy Kreme, you'll be happy to hear that the company recently announced plans to expand across the New York metro area over the next five years, according to NJ.com.

So if you don't have a Krispy Kreme nearby just yet, hopefully that'll change in the coming years!

All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery David Burke, who grew up in Hazlet, has deep New Jersey roots. The multi-award winning chef has a range of restaurants and one landmark bakery across NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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