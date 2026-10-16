Get a FREE donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations across New Jersey this Halloween

Get a FREE donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations across New Jersey this Halloween

Photo by Inna Safa on Unsplash

Krispy Kreme is getting into the Halloween spirit with even more than its holiday-inspired donuts.

Show Up In Costume, Grab Free Donuts At Krispy Kreme This Halloween

The popular donut chain, with locations throughout New Jersey, is giving away a FREE donut to anyone who visits a participating shop in costume on Friday, October 20th, or Halloween, Saturday, October 31st. No purchase is necessary, and you can choose a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring donut.

So, if all that Halloween candy has you craving something sweet, why not add a donut to the mix! Just throw on your costume, stop by Krispy Kreme, and enjoy a free treat to make Halloween a little sweeter.

And if you're craving a sweet treat now, you can always grab one of their Halloween donuts...a fun seasonal way to get into the Halloween spirit!

READ MORE: New Jersey parents, the Halloween candy that could cause the most damage to your kids’ teeth

Krispy Kreme Continues To Expand

With a handful of locations throughout New Jersey, you can find the closest Krispy Kreme to you HERE.

And if you LOVE Krispy Kreme, you'll be happy to hear that the company recently announced plans to expand across the New York metro area over the next five years, according to NJ.com.

So if you don't have a Krispy Kreme nearby just yet, hopefully that'll change in the coming years!

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One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey

Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

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