Dental Tips For Halloween Season

As the kids get ready for that yearly sugar rush from all the delicious Halloween candy, there are plenty of favorites they can't wait to get their hands on. From Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers to Swedish Fish and Sour Patch Kids, those are just some of the treats kids look forward to filling their bags with every Halloween.

But pediatric dentists are once again reminding parents that some candies are tougher on kids' teeth than others! Not something the kids want to hear! I totally get it, but Kids Smiles, a nonprofit pediatric dental practice, has ranked the worst candy for your kids this Halloween.

Photo by Douglas Clark on Unsplash Photo by Douglas Clark on Unsplash

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Which Halloween Candies Damage Kids' Teeth The Most

So, which Halloween candies should you watch out for and which treats are a little easier on your kid's teeth? Here are the candies they say pose the biggest risks...

1. Sticky/chewy candy - Gummy worms/bears, and Now & Later.

2. Sour candy - Sour Patch Kids, Warheads, sour gummy worms

3. Taffy and caramels - Laffy Taffy, Werther's Original Soft Caramels, caramel-filled chocolates

4. Hard candy - Jolly Ranchers, lollipops (Dum-Dums, Tootsie Pops), Blow Pops

5. Licorice/fruit chews - Twizzlers, Skittles, fruit roll-ups, Starburst

6. Powdery/pure-sugar candy - Pixy Stix, SweeTarts, sour powder candies

7. Candy Corn

8. Chocolate with caramel/nougat filling - Snickers, Twix, Milky Way

That's pretty much everything, and you know the kids are going to have some of it! They say the safer pick is chocolate! Especially dark chocolate. But the good news is there are some tips to protect their teeth.

Have them rinse with water right after to wash away sugar, and have the candy with mealtime. "Saliva production increases during meals, washing away sugar and neutralizing decay-causing acid." You can also sort the candies, which ones pose the biggest risks.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman