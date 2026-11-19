💼 Novo Nordisk is eliminating another 215 jobs in New Jersey, for a total of more than 300 this year.

💊 The latest reductions follow more than 800 layoffs in late 2025 at the drugmaker, with U.S. headquarters in NJ.

🏥 RWJBarnabas Health and Barclays are also cutting New Jersey jobs this month.

Some grim news for its workers, as Novo Nordisk has confirmed a new round of 215 layoffs in New Jersey.

The Danish pharmaceutical company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Plainsboro, announced the latest cuts will take effect in mid-February 2027.

This followed 108 layoffs made public in September — and over a year after Novo Nordisk quietly axed over 800 jobs in New Jersey, as part of a global restructuring.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

Novo Nordisk makes both popular GLP-1 medications, Ozempic and Wegovy, among other drugs.

Another employer that announced new late November cuts, RWJBarnabas Health has confirmed it is eliminating 106 positions in New Jersey, effective by February.

“As the healthcare environment continues to evolve, including ongoing funding and regulatory pressures, we have a responsibility to carefully evaluate how we operate. This includes identifying efficiencies across the organization to ensure affordability and allocating resources where needed to remain strong, resilient, and well-positioned for the future,” an RWJBarnabas Health spokesperson said in response to New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday.

“With that responsibility in mind, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate 106 positions across our organization of more than 47,000 employees. We recognize the profound impact this decision has on our colleagues and their families, and we do not take this lightly,” the spokesperson added.

Oli Scarff, Getty Images Oli Scarff, Getty Images

A fresh round of layoffs was also announced this week by Barclays. The financial institution with a corporate campus in Whippany is cutting 75 workers, following 64 layoffs announced in May.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid November, the total was well above 15,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt