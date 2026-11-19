🚗 More than 2 million New Jersey residents are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with nearly 1.8 million hitting the road.

⛽ Gas prices are about 85 cents higher than last Thanksgiving, but AAA says pump prices are starting to drop.

🚨 Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest travel days, with Sunday and Monday bringing heavy return traffic.

Pack your patience, New Jersey!

More than 2 million New Jersey residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over Thanksgiving, with most hitting the road between Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 30.

AAA says that’s a slight 0.3% decrease from Thanksgiving 2025. Nationally, 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, virtually unchanged from last year.

“Thanksgiving continues to be one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, as millions of Americans make plans to spend time with family and friends,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance.

She said despite higher gas prices and other travel costs, people are making holiday travel a priority.

Millions of New Jerseyans plan to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA (Canva) Millions of New Jerseyans plan to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA (Canva)

Nearly 1.8 million New Jersey residents hitting the road for Thanksgiving

As always, driving remains the most popular mode of transportation for Thanksgiving destinations. AAA estimates that more than 1.8 million New Jersey travelers, or 89%, will travel by car

New Jersey drivers are paying about 85 cents more for a gallon of gas than they were at this time last year, when the statewide average was $3.03. But Noble said the good news is that pump prices are starting to come down.

AAA also projects that more than 172,000 New Jerseyans, or 8.5% of holiday travelers, will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations, unchanged from 2025.

Noble advises air travelers to reserve airport parking ahead of time, arrive early, and check their flight status before leaving home.

More than 42,000 New Jersey travelers plan to take either a cruise ship, a bus, or a train to their destinations. That’s a 0.6% decrease from a year ago.

AAA warns New Jersey roads will be extremely busy over Thanksgiving

So, don’t let the slight decrease in travel across multiple modes of transportation this Turkey Day fool you.

“The bottom line is our roadways are going to be extremely busy. Plan ahead. Be prepared for delays. Be prepared to be in traffic,” Noble said.

Millions of New Jerseyans plan to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA (Canva) Millions of New Jerseyans plan to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA (Canva)

Thanksgiving traffic: The worst days and times to drive in New Jersey

Transportation data provider INRIX expects Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 to be the busiest days on New Jersey roads as travelers head out for the holiday.

Sunday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Nov. 30 are expected to see the heaviest return traffic.

Afternoon and early evenings are forecast to be the worst times for congestion. Drivers looking to avoid the biggest backups are better off leaving in the morning.

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