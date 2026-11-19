We’ve been having some gorgeous fall weather here in New Jersey, and if you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the nice crisp air, why not go for a hike?

It’s time to hit the trails, New Jersey! As we celebrated National Take a Hike Day on Tuesday, November 17th, we asked for some suggestions on places we could go in New Jersey to get outside, explore a new trail, and get a little exercise.

I’m always looking for a new adventure, and now is the time to do it before it gets way too cold in the Garden State. So, lace up your sneakers, and let’s go!

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

Where’s a good place to hike in New Jersey? We asked, and you certainly delivered. Thank you to everyone who wrote in through our station app and called in to share your favorite hiking spots. Here are just some of the many great suggestions we received.

- Allaire State Park

- Palisades Interstate Park. Beautiful views of the Hudson River and northern NYC

- Sandy Hook! The NYC skyline, the wildlife, the bay, the lighthouse and the ocean

- Clayton Park in (Imlaystown) Upper Freehold. Six trails going through woods with views of Doctors Creek & fields

- Manasquan Reservoir

- Cheesequake State Park

- The Delaware Water Gap

New Jersey is home to so many beautiful places to enjoy a nice hike. All these suggestions make me want to get out there today, take in the scenery, and enjoy this great weather!

[carbongallery id="6728474a9ac6b79b0718fd7"]