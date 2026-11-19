Locale Pizzeria brings slices and an Italian market to Little Silver
If there’s one thing you can be sure about in New Jersey: it’s that we love our pizza.
We may even be a little too obsessed with the food considering there are several arguments that we can get into about a slice of ‘za.
For instance: what toppings deserve to be on the table? Do you fold your slice or bite into it while it’s flat? Is using a fork and knife enough of a reason to kick someone out of the establishment?
There’s a lot of passion here in the Garden State, which makes it’s all the more impressive when a pizzeria is successful enough to open a second restaurant.
Locale Pizzeria & Market opens a new location
The Little Silver pizzeria opened its first restaurant at 51 Oceanport Ave. New in 2026, they now have a second spot at 24 Ayers Lane in Little Silver, NJ, across from the train station, with parking right in front.
The restaurant on Oceanport Ave. is full service with reservations. The Market at 24 Ayers Lane is counter service with takeout food and the Italian market. A representative told NJ101.5 that there are 26 seats and no reservations.
You can get pizza by the slice or the pie, fresh pasta, sandwiches, antipasti, and grab-and-go meals.
Who could ask for anything more?
You can find the full menu and hours of operations on their website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.