If there’s one thing you can be sure about in New Jersey: it’s that we love our pizza.

We may even be a little too obsessed with the food considering there are several arguments that we can get into about a slice of ‘za.

For instance: what toppings deserve to be on the table? Do you fold your slice or bite into it while it’s flat? Is using a fork and knife enough of a reason to kick someone out of the establishment?

@localenj via Instagram @localenj via Instagram

There’s a lot of passion here in the Garden State, which makes it’s all the more impressive when a pizzeria is successful enough to open a second restaurant.

Locale Pizzeria & Market opens a new location

The Little Silver pizzeria opened its first restaurant at 51 Oceanport Ave. New in 2026, they now have a second spot at 24 Ayers Lane in Little Silver, NJ, across from the train station, with parking right in front.

@localenj via Instagram @localenj via Instagram

The restaurant on Oceanport Ave. is full service with reservations. The Market at 24 Ayers Lane is counter service with takeout food and the Italian market. A representative told NJ101.5 that there are 26 seats and no reservations.

You can get pizza by the slice or the pie, fresh pasta, sandwiches, antipasti, and grab-and-go meals.

Who could ask for anything more?

You can find the full menu and hours of operations on their website.

@localenj via Instagram @localenj via Instagram

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈