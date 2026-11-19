Like many millennials, for me Home Alone is a ‘must watch’ once December rolls around.

The 1990 comedy follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind when his family goes to Paris for Christmas and must defend his home from the Wet Bandits.

Even though all signs point to Kevin McCallister growing up to be a psychotic serial killer, the John Hughes classic is a comfort movie for many and now it can be paired with a comfort fast-food meal.

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Just in time for the holiday season, McDonald’s has gifted us a special promotion and a nostalgic commercial.

The ad for the “Home Alone Meal” has a modern day Kevin McCallister, played again by Macaulay Culkin, walking into an empty McDonald's asking the age old question “where’d everybody go?”

He made everyone disappear… again.

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Macaulay Culkin plays Kevin McCallister in new McDonald's commercial

We then follow Kevin as he makes the most of his time in the restaurant, thankfully there are no burglars to be seen. Kevin has his fill of burgers, fries, and a McFlurry — a much better outcome than having to rig traps in his house.

The trip down memory lane is all to announce the ‘Home Alone’ promotion coming to McDonald's.

Each “Home Alone Meal” comes with one of four themed socks featuring Kevin or McDonald’s characters like Birdie, Grimace, or the Hamburglar.

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The promotion will start Dec. 1 at participating McDonald's while supplies last.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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