🔴Third-party vendors serving Chase were targeted in a cyberattack

🔴Customer names and email addresses may have been accessed

🔴 Chase says affected customers will be contacted directly

Chase Bank says that third parties who provide services to the company were the target of a cyber attack that got access to customer data.

Over the past week everyday services powered by big names like Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Apple, to even the U.S. government’s Federal Aviation Administration and National Security Agency, have been impacted by some kind of technical glitch.

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Affected customers will be contacted

Chase believes it has a handle on this second incident of the week. It did not disclose when it happened.

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," Chase wrote on its X account. There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week.

Chase said it will contact affected customers directly and offer support.

The Trump administration maintains there is “zero” indication that the latest outages are linked, or caused by bad actors like cybercriminals. Still, some suspect that such disruptions could be the new normal, especially in the artificial intelligence era.

There are nearly 200 Chase branches in New Jersey.

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