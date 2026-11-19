If you have chosen pickleball to stay active and get in shape, be aware that there is a risk of injury if you are not prepared.

Pickleball Injuries On The Rise

Each of us chooses several ways we’d like to stay in shape. Some of us jog, some of us walk, but maybe you chose pickleball as your way to stay active.

There is as much contact as you'd have in basketball, and we all know jogging can be rough on the joints.

Photo by Marius Kriz on Unsplash Photo by Marius Kriz on Unsplash

Pickleball is a fun game to play. You can be competitive, but you can also get hurt. One report says pickleball is the top injury sport in New Jersey across America.

Report Focuses On Pickleball Injuries

According to an article on the Seaview Orthopaedics website, the popularity of pickleball is on the rise, but so is the growing risk for injuries.

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The good news for pickleball is that there is a 235% increase in participation over the past three years. It is estimated that 13.6 million players play Pickleball.

Photo by Brendan Sapp on Unsplash Photo by Brendan Sapp on Unsplash

Here’s the bad news about pickleball in the past 20 years. Injuries have increased 90-fold, so there are some things you should know before starting your Pickleball career.

How To Protect Yourself From Pickleball Injuries

One of the most common injuries due to pickleball is an Achilles tendon rupture, and no one wants that. So, what do you do to protect yourself from a pickleball injury?

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Experts say the best tips for limiting your potential for injury are following a well-designed training program, stretching before and after playing pickleball, and making sure you’ve chosen the proper footwear

Pickleball can be a great way to exercise and a fun way to spend time with friends and family. Take all the necessary precautions so you can enjoy it without dealing with painful injuries.

The Flying Pickle The largest indoor pickleball in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola