New Jersey residents admit our laziest habits
Here’s a question. What are some of the laziest things New Jersey residents do? You might be surprised.
How Lazy Are We In New Jersey?
Believe it or not, it all started with a peanut butter and jelly Uncrustable. Michele brought one in for a snack the other day, and it dawned on her. How lazy are we that we have to buy prepackaged peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, the easiest sandwich on earth to make?
Of course, she’s not the only one we all do lazy things day in and day out in the Garden State.
Take me for example. Just a few days ago, I watched two episodes of Law and Order, both of which I have seen at least 15 times, but I didn’t change the channel because the remote control was 15 feet away from me. If that’s not lazy, I don’t know what is.
The Laziest Things New Jersey Does
We thought it would be a fun topic for our radio show, and it certainly was. You guys didn’t disappoint with your stories.
Read More: To Rake Or Not To Rake In New Jersey
We were a little surprised at how honest people were about the level of laziness. They achieve daily. We listened to all the stories and had a good chuckle together.
Here are some of the things we learned our New Jersey neighbors do when they’re feeling lazy, and some of them are pure gold.
The Funniest Lazy Things New Jersey Residents Do
Here are some of the funniest things we heard:
Running the washing machine again so you don't have to take the clothes out.
Faking a backache for months so you don't have to go to family events.
Buying new t-shirts and underwear so you don't have to do a load of laundry.
There were plenty more that we loved. Here's one thing that's for sure. If you thought you were the only lazy person in New Jersey, you can stop worrying about that.
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