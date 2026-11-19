🗳️ New Jersey doesn't automatically recount close elections, even when candidates are separated by just one vote.

⚖️ Judges can decide disputed ballots, overturn certified results and order new elections.

💰 One NJ election dispute dragged on for 16 months and ended with a special election costing taxpayers an estimated $80,000.

Imagine casting your ballot in November, only to discover months later that a judge has thrown out the results and ordered everyone back to the polls.

It has happened in New Jersey. More than once.

And sometimes, the difference between winning and losing comes down to a single vote, a questionable ballot or how a judge interprets election law.

That's the situation unfolding in South Toms River, where Republican Mayor Oscar Cradle leads Democratic challenger Gigi Esparza by just one vote, 441-440.

Three write-in votes could complicate matters further.

Esparza has requested a hand recount, raising questions about how ballots were counted and whether some were improperly rejected.

But even if a judge orders a recount, there's no guarantee the dispute ends there.

How do election recounts work in New Jersey?

Here's something that may surprise you: New Jersey does not require an automatic recount, regardless of how close an election is.

Under state law, candidates who believe votes were counted incorrectly have three days after certification to petition a Superior Court judge.

The judge decides whether to order a recount, which is conducted publicly by county election officials under judicial direction.

The candidate requesting it must provide a deposit toward expenses. Depending on the results, taxpayers could ultimately cover the costs.

Judges can resolve disputed questions and revoke an election certificate if the recount changes the winner.

But recounting votes is different from challenging whether ballots were legally cast. That's where things can get particularly messy.

Question New Jersey recount rules Automatic recount? No, even for a one-vote margin Who can request one? A candidate who believes a counting error occurred Filing deadline? Within 3 days after certification Who decides? Superior Court judge Who counts the votes? County board of elections Is it public? Yes Who pays? Applicant provides a deposit; final costs depend on outcome Can results change? Yes. A judge can revoke an election certificate What if there is a tie? A new election may be necessary

Two signatures, 16 months and an $80,000 election

South Toms River has been through this before.

In 2020, Republican Sandford Ross and Democrat George Rutzler tied at 772 votes apiece in a Borough Council contest.

Two elderly men had mistakenly signed their actual mail-in ballots instead of just the envelopes.

Election officials rejected those ballots, giving Rutzler a two-vote victory.

Superior Court Judge Arnold Goldman disagreed.

After hearing testimony, Goldman concluded the voters hadn't intended to identify their ballots. He reinstated both votes, restoring the tie and removing Rutzler from office.

The county appealed. An appellate panel upheld Goldman, but the legal battle delayed a special election until March 2022.

Ross eventually won, 250-142.

The election attracted approximately 16% turnout and cost taxpayers an estimated $80,000.

A judge decides how a woman voted — without asking her

An even stranger case unfolded in Oakland, Bergen County.

A 2025 council election between Republican Kevin Slasinski and independent Matthew Dumpert ended in a tie.

A legal challenge revealed that Natalie Carti, who lived in Chicago, had voted using her parents' Oakland address.

Carti indicated she would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights rather than testify and reveal who she voted for. She refused to even confirm that she voted in the election, fearing if she did, she might be charged with voter fraud.

Superior Court Judge Kelly Conlon instead heard testimony from Carti's parents about their daughter's political preferences.

Conlon concluded Carti had supported Dumpert and deducted a vote from his total.

There was one enormous problem: Nobody established whether Carti had even voted in that particular council contest.

The judge also counted another previously rejected ballot, restoring the tie.

Oakland ultimately held another election in March 2026. Dumpert won decisively.

The lesson from these cases?

New Jersey election laws establish the rules, but judges must interpret them when ballots are disputed. Different facts, evidence and judicial rulings can produce dramatically different outcomes.

And when elections are decided by a handful of votes, the final result may take months — and thousands of taxpayer dollars — to determine.

LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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