We've seen system after system fail over the past week. Banking disruptions, an FAA ground stop, Microsoft outages, grounded flights and concerns about national security.

It's a reminder of just how much of our daily lives depend on technology, and what happens when those systems suddenly stop working.

Now, I'm not a prepper, but these tech fails have me thinking that we should have a warning scale to alert folks when they need to pay attention. How prepared are you if the systems we rely on every day suddenly go offline?

If you ask me, today we're at Level 4: Slight Concern.

Maybe it's time to stop at the ATM, get some cash and start paying a little closer attention to what's happening around us.

I've put together my own emergency preparation status guide, ranging from "Everything is all good" to "The unthinkable, pantry inventory."

At what point do you cancel yoga? When do you call Jodi? And when does it become time to start counting cans in the pantry and assessing the freezer?

Feel free to print and share this alert status guide with your friends and family.

Stay alert.

Photo created by Bill Spadea Photo created by Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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