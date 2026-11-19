Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash red apple fruit on four pyle books

🏛️ Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald wants a constitutional convention to tackle how New Jersey funds its public schools.

🗳️ Greenwald says voters should get a say on a new school funding plan once lawmakers work out the details.

🚌 The state is seeking feedback through at least December, with school transportation and special education costs among the priorities.

New Jersey voters could get a say in how the state pays for public schools. Speaking Wednesday at the League of Municipalities conference in Atlantic City, Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald called for a constitutional convention followed by a ballot question once lawmakers have a new school funding plan. newjerseymonitor.com

Under the formula in place since 2008, the state estimates what each district needs to spend and how much it can raise locally based on incomes and property values. State aid is meant to cover the difference. Some districts have struggled to raise their local share under the state’s 2% property tax levy cap, while others have had to adjust to steep swings in state aid. newjerseymonitor.com

The state Department of Education plans to keep taking feedback through at least December. Lawmakers want to better cover transportation and unusually high special education costs, but they have yet to spell out what a new formula would mean for individual districts or property taxpayers. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz says she expects a proposal after the current fiscal year ends in June.

A man used $400 in fake $20 bills to buy a gift card at a Wawa to be used in sports betting (Washington Township PD via Facebook/Google Street View/Canva) A man used $400 in fake $20 bills to buy a gift card at a Wawa to be used in sports betting (Washington Township PD via Facebook/Google Street View/Canva)

🚨 A man allegedly used $400 in counterfeit cash at a Turnersville Wawa to buy a gift card.

💳 Police say the gift card was used to fund New Jersey online sports betting and was redeemed within 10 minutes.

👮 The suspect took off toward Burger King. Police are warning businesses to watch for fake bills, especially during large gift card purchases.

WASHINGTON TWP — A quick trip to a Gloucester County convenience store turned into a 400-dollar counterfeit cash scam.

Washington Township police said a man used twenty fake 20-dollar bills, totaling $400, to buy a gift card at a Wawa on Egg Harbor Road in Turnersville on Nov. 1, just before 2:30 p.m.

The unidentified man entered the store to purchase the gift card used to fund online sports betting in New Jersey.

Police said the whole transaction took less than four minutes and the man was seen walking toward the Burger King. The gift card was reportedly redeemed within 10 minutes of the purchase.

“We remind local businesses and their employees to carefully inspect cash transactions, particularly large purchases involving gift cards,” the Washington Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Brooklyn Square Pizza owner Peter Grippo stands in front of a broken door at the Jackson store, spot where a register was taken Wed., November 18, 2026 (Brooklyn Square Pizza via TikTok) Brooklyn Square Pizza owner Peter Grippo stands in front of a broken door at the Jackson store, spot where a register was taken Wed., November 18, 2026

🚨The Jackson pizzeria won national attention for its famous upside-down square pie

🚨Owner Peter Grippo discovered broken glass and a missing cash register

🚨Supporters flooded Grippo with calls as he vowed to keep the business open

The Ocean County pizzeria that earned the title of "best pizza in the tri-state area" from Good Morning America was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Peter Grippo, the owner of Jackson's Brooklyn Square Pizza, shared video on the restaurant's TikTok account showing broken glass throughout the restaurant on New Prospect Road and the empty spot where one of his registers had been. His phone rang at 5:45 a.m. with news of the break-in from his alarm company.

"Everybody's okay. I don't know if it was spite work. They left the refrigerator doors open. I just don't get it. It is what it is, right? I'm not the first. I won't be the last," Grippo told New Jersey 101.5.

He and his family appeared on Good Morning America in 2024, where their famous upside-down square pie won. Barstool Pizza's David Portnoy also visited and gave the restaurant an 8.9 review.

But Grippo is also known for his quiet generosity, according to Jackson Town Council Vice President Giuseppe Palmeri.

Grippo said he received "a thousand phone calls" from supporters and called himself blessed despite the break-in. Brooklyn Square has locations in Bradley Beach, Manalapan, Marlboro, Shrewsbury and Toms River, but Jackson is the "headquarters."

The restaurant was open for business as usual Wednesday.

Tesla charging up (Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva) Tesla charging up

🚨A Tesla Model Y crossed Route 206's center line into oncoming traffic

🚨The SUV struck two trucks causing fuel and debris to spill onto the road

🚨 The driver told police she expected Autopilot to detect if she fell asleep

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP — A driver was doing her makeup while relying on Tesla's Autopilot system when her car drifted into oncoming traffic on Route 206, narrowly missing a tractor-trailer's cab, according to police.

Yingyun Gu, 37, of Millstone was heading north near Wood Thrush Lane in Montgomery Township around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 when her Tesla Model Y crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer, according to a police report.

The Tesla then struck the wheels of the truck, causing it to leak fuel and spread garbage across the roadway. Both truck drivers suffered back pain.

Gu told police she had been driving for about 20 minutes at approximately 45 mph with Autopilot engaged. Gu said she expected the Tesla to sense if she closed her eyes for too long and fell asleep.

When she shimmied up in her seat to fix her eye makeup, the car crashed, Gu told police.

Investigators determined that Gu likely grabbed the steering wheel to move, causing Autopilot feature to stop working and the car to suddenly veer off.

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson

Here is where “Real Housewives of New Jersey” from past seasons live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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