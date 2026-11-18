The title of this article sounds like the setup to a joke I'd lead with on my radio show. But believe it or not, there's some good news: according to a new study, New Jersey isn't nearly as overweight as much of the rest of the country.

Don't get me wrong, we're not squeezing into skinny jeans anytime soon, but compared to other states, we're doing pretty well!

The national numbers aren't nearly as funny. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 7 out of 10 American adults age 20 and older are either overweight or obese. The rates are lower among children and adolescents, but the trend is certainly moving in the wrong direction.

Our expanding waistlines have helped propel the weight-loss and diet-control industry into a business worth more than $90 billion. Meanwhile, obesity-related medical costs are estimated to run more than $173 billion annually.

Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash selective focus photography of tape measure

Those are some pretty big numbers for a country with some pretty big appetites!

I'll make no bones about it: I'm overweight. I make weekly jokes about dieting, exercising and just being too big on my radio show. It's part of who I am, and it usually puts people at ease when I meet them at appearances.

Of course, there are some women who wish I wouldn't joke about it quite so much. I understand, but what can I tell you? That’s who I am!

Here's the funny part. I would estimate that over my lifetime I've lost somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 pounds through diets, starvation, therapy, shots, operations, pills and just about every other weight-loss program imaginable.

Unfortunately, I've managed to put back on about 1,600 pounds.

That's what I call a losing battle!

I do care about my weight, and lately I've managed to get it somewhat under control. I've lost some pounds, I'm working to keep them off, and hopefully there's more weight loss ahead. It's a struggle. And if you've ever been through it, you know exactly what I mean.

Class of 2026 inductee and NJ 101.5's own Big Joe Henry (Courtesy NJ Hall of Fame) NJ hall of fame - Class of 2026 inductee Big Joe Henry Courtesy NJ Hall of Fame

Now, let's get back to New Jersey.

WalletHub compared all 50 states to determine where overweight and obesity are the biggest problems. The study looked at 31 different measurements, including health care costs, consumption of sugary beverages, and the percentage of overweight and obese adults and children.

New Jersey came in at 41st in the country. That's actually pretty good news!

The five states with the worst rankings were West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama.

So, Jersey, we may have plenty of things to complain about, but apparently our waistlines aren't quite as big a problem as those in much of the country!

I do have one bone to pick with those weight charts that tell you how much you should weigh based on your height. Historically, they've allowed a whopping 20 extra pounds if you have a larger frame.

Well, according to those weight charts, I should probably be as tall as a 320 foot California redwood tree!

Photo by Joachim Schnürle on Unsplash a bathroom scale sitting on top of a wooden table

I'm a big guy. I stand 6-foot-4, wear a size 16 shoe, and weigh a couple of biscuits more than your average department store Santa.

The truth is, I feel better when I'm not carrying around the extra weight. I know it, and I try to do something about it.

But I'm also not about to spend the rest of my life eating cottage cheese, gluten-free lasagna and something called diet sauce.

Fuhgeddaboudit!

I'll keep trying to lose the weight, but I'm going to enjoy life along the way. After all, there's more to life than watching the numbers on a scale go down.

Although, if that scale could just mind its own business, we'd get along a whole lot better!

For more info go to wallethub.com.

18 Surprising Numbers That Define Life in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman