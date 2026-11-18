Big Joe Henry’s Jersey Mulled Wine

Fall has arrived, and temperatures are dropping, fireplaces are being lit, and sweaters and sweatshirts are coming out of the back of the closet. It’s a great time to sit by the fire with a cup of mulled wine. While mulled wine is usually associated with Christmas because a cup will bring you good health, warmth, and happiness, which are all things associated with Christmas, the cooler weather will allow a cup of mulled wine to get that peaceful, easy feeling.

Mulled wine can be traced to 20AD in the Roman Empire, when wine was boiled, and spices added to make a warm, sophisticated beverage.

It was years later in Victorian England when the drink became associated with high society as a sophisticated Christmas beverage. I think it’s a recipe that will warm you when you need it and bring satisfaction to you from its “healing” powers.

Maja Hitij, Getty Images Maja Hitij, Getty Images

For this recipe, use a decent, inexpensive wine like a merlot or cabernet. Bad wine will produce an off-tasting recipe, and you and your guests will notice the harshness. While you’re adding quite a few ingredients, the wine in this recipe is still the star!

You can get a great bottle for around $7.00 - $8.00 that will taste just fine, or you can expand your search and pay a visit to one of the many local wineries here in the great Garden State and use their wine to make it extra special and all Jersey.

Cheers!

Photo by Maximalfocus on Unsplash a person holding a wine glass filled with liquid

You'll need:

2 bottles of wine (preferably Merlot or Cabernet)

2 cinnamon sticks

2 cups of Port

1 cup of Bourbon

3 cups of apple cider

6 apples sliced

2 small oranges sliced into quarters

10 cloves (pressed into the orange slices if you want to be fancy)

1 tbsp of honey to taste (don’t use sugar)

How to put it together:

Prep apples and oranges, sliced, and cloves stuck into the rind of the oranges. Into a large saucepan pan add the wine, bring it slowly to where it's just barely simmer, add the apple cider, then the port wine, all should be warmed through, but don't ever let it boil.

Add cinnamon sticks, apples, and oranges. Add bourbon last, turn off the heat, and let it steep for 5 minutes. Taste and add honey if bitter or to cut the bourbon. Heat all ingredients for 3 minutes. Serve hot in warmed-up mugs.

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The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

A look inside Laurita Winery

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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