💲Scammers are using fake FBI video calls, spoofed numbers and real agents' names

💲Some victims may see an authentic-looking federal office on their screen

💲The FBI says no federal agent will ever demand payment

The FBI is warning New Jersey residents about a new twist on an old scam that can make a fake federal agent look frighteningly real.

The scam itself is familiar. A caller claims to be from the FBI, DEA or Secret Service, often using a real-looking phone number that has been spoofed. The caller says there is a warrant for your arrest or that your name has come up in connection with a crime. Then comes the demand: Send money and the problem will go away.

But scammers are now adding an air of legitimacy by using the names of real agents, phone numbers that appear legitimate and video calls from offices that look real — complete with an "agent" in a suit.

The fake federal office can look convincing

"There's a desk, there's legitimate-looking seals on the wall, American flags, things that you would think you were looking at a federal office or any other professional office," Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Roddy of the Newark FBI office told Eric Scott on "A Jersey Thing."

The scam then becomes the more typical demand for payment, either with cash or by using a credit card, gift card or bank account.

One thing that hasn't changed is that a federal agent would never ask for payment.

"No matter what phone number it's coming from, no matter what name is being used, and no matter what you are seeing on your screen, that is not to be believed, and you definitely need to take further steps to verify," Roddy said.

There are some legitimate situations where an FBI agent would contact someone by phone, but that is not the usual method. Most interactions are done face-to-face.

"It would be something very simple like trying to set up an interview or something along those veins. It would not be something nearly as in depth being done over the phone. That is just not the way federal agencies operate," Roddy said.

What to do if a federal agent calls

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a federal agent, there are several steps you can take:

Never send money to anyone claiming to be a federal law enforcement agent.

Look up the official phone number for the agency yourself and call to verify the agent's identity. Tell the person who answers that you believe you may be the target of a scam and want to confirm whether a real agent is contacting you.

If you cannot reach someone at a local field office, contact the agency's main office in Washington, D.C. Most federal law enforcement agencies have toll-free 800 numbers.

If a fraudster uses a virtual meeting platform, take photos or record the video and submit it to tips.fbi.gov.

You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI to speak directly with a real FBI representative.

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