🔴 Eileen Bright, 78, of Mays Landing was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years.

❌ A jury last month rejected her insanity defense and convicted her of murder.

➡️ Investigators say she used a knife and a household statue to kill her partner.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A Mays Landing woman who killed her 81-year-old domestic partner on Easter Sunday has been sentenced to 30 years in prison with no eligibility for parole.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge in Atlantic County handed down the sentence to 78-year-old Eileen Bright.

Last month, a jury rejected Eileen Bright's attempted insanity defense. Instead, they convicted her of first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Eileen Bright was convicted of murder on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Eileen Bright was convicted of murder on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

Investigators say she used a knife and a statue on Easter Sunday

While New Jersey residents were sitting down for Easter Sunday dinner around 5:30 p.m. on March 31, 2024, the Hamilton Township police were racing to a home on Lewis Drive. They'd received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man was dead.

Officers found the body of Gary Johnson, 81, who was Bright's domestic partner, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

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Investigators said that Bright used a knife and a household statue to kill her partner. Johnson's head and body were covered in wounds.

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More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis