Mays Landing woman, 78, gets 30 years for killing her partner on Easter Sunday

Mays Landing woman, 78, gets 30 years for killing her partner on Easter Sunday

The Mays Landing home where Eileen Bright killed her domestic partner. (Google Maps)

🔴 Eileen Bright, 78, of Mays Landing was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years.
❌ A jury last month rejected her insanity defense and convicted her of murder.
➡️ Investigators say she used a knife and a household statue to kill her partner.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A Mays Landing woman who killed her 81-year-old domestic partner on Easter Sunday has been sentenced to 30 years in prison with no eligibility for parole.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge in Atlantic County handed down the sentence to 78-year-old Eileen Bright.

Last month, a jury rejected Eileen Bright's attempted insanity defense. Instead, they convicted her of first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

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Eileen Bright was convicted of murder on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)
Eileen Bright was convicted of murder on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

Investigators say she used a knife and a statue on Easter Sunday

While New Jersey residents were sitting down for Easter Sunday dinner around 5:30 p.m. on March 31, 2024, the Hamilton Township police were racing to a home on Lewis Drive. They'd received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man was dead.

Officers found the body of Gary Johnson, 81, who was Bright's domestic partner, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

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Investigators said that Bright used a knife and a household statue to kill her partner. Johnson's head and body were covered in wounds.

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