Just like many millennial women, I grew up (and low-key still am obsessed) with the show Gilmore Girls.

The snappy dialogue, pop culture references, and the messy relationship drama still keeps me tuning in two decades after the show originally aired.

With every rewatch I’m reminded more and more of how I’d love to live in a place like Stars Hollow where the show takes place.

Getty Images Getty Images

The town is basically another character with all of its quirks and quaintness.

While I’ve come to accept that I’ll never actually be able to become a Stars Hollow townie, the next best thing will be coming to New Jersey this December.

"I smell snow"

A Gilmore Girls inspired micro-market event is coming to Freehold, giving you the chance to live out your inner Lorelei.

Calgo Gardens in Freehold, NJ will have local vendors, seasonal food, tasty treats, live music (not from the town troubadour, but still fantastic), and crafts.

Tulip Tree Cafe will be revealing a one day only menu for during the event featuring favorites from Luke’s and Sookie's specialities.

@tuliptreecafe via Instagram @tuliptreecafe via Instagram

And it wouldn’t be a Gilmore gathering without caffeine. Hudson Willow Coffee will have an event-specific coffee menu that would pass Lorelei and Rory’s standards.

@hudsonwillow_coffee via Instagram @hudsonwillow_coffee via Instagram

My favorite detail is that there will also be a snowman building contest!

You all remember the season 2 episode The Bracebridge Dinner where the girls enter a snowman contest, right? It can’t just be me, having seen that one over 15 times.

The event sounds like one that even Emily Gilmore would approve of, so mark your calendars for Dec. 5. The market will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Admission is just a non-perishable food item for the Fulfill Food Pantry.

Calgo Gardens is located at 462 Adelphia Rd in Freehold, NJ.

Copper boom, fellow Gilmore fans.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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