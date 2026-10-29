Full-size candy bars make New Jersey a trick-or-treat destination this Halloween
Think back to the Halloweens of yore, New Jersey.
Do you remember being a kid and having the absolute thrill of trick-or-treating at a that place stood out because of what they gave?
It could be either end of the spectrum.
The spots that were particularly disappointing were the ones that gave out pennies or something bland like popcorn balls.
The safe houses were the ones that gave fun sized candy bars or maybe those little boxes of Nerds. Nothing crazy, but nothing offensively terrible.
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Places that were unmatched, though, were the ones that handed out the full size candy bars.
As a kid, it was like receiving the Holy Grail.
Placing a chocolate bar that was bigger than your hand felt like holding precious gold.
New research shows that I’m not the only one with a sugar tooth who felt this way.
The Garden State has officially earned bragging rights this Halloween: new Walmart Scintilla data ranks us in the top 10 in the nation for purchasing full-size candy bars over fun-size treats.
New Jersey came in at number six of all 50 states in terms of being generous to our trick-or-treaters.
For those who are more of a salty snacker, treats like pretzels and snack mix multipacks surge 44% during Halloween week, so they’re becoming a bigger part of Halloween celebrations.
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No matter how you're celebrating Halloween this year, may you have a spooktacular one!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.