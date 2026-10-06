Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Photo by Ays Be on Unsplash, moodboard black and white game machine

⚠️ Police seized more than 70 slot machines and over $100,000 in illegal proceeds.

➡️ An 11-month investigation linked the machines to more than 30 Trenton businesses.

🔴 A Philadelphia man faces gambling and money laundering charges in Mercer County.

TRENTON — A 33-year-old Philadelphia man is accused of running a bustling, illegal slot machine ring involving well over two dozen Trenton businesses.

An 11-month investigation was launched by detectives from Trenton Police and the State Police Financial Crimes Unit.

Detectives identified more than 30 business establishments across the city that were hosting the unauthorized slot manchines.

On Monday, police carried out search warrants and seized more than 70 slot machines and over $100,000 in illegal proceeds.

Trenton Police detectives were joined by State Police, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and officers from Hopewell, Ewing Township, West Windsor, and Robbinsville Police Departments.

The former Conoco on Route 46 in Parsippany-Troy Hills as it appeared in October 2021. (Google Maps) The former Conoco on Route 46 in Parsippany-Troy Hills as it appeared in October 2021. (Google Maps)

📱 Police used Google's location data to find a suspect in six gas-station robberies.

⚖️ An appeals court said investigators lacked enough probable cause to conduct the broad search.

🚨 The ruling does not yet overturn the man's guilty plea or 11-year prison sentence.

New Jersey appellate judges have ruled that police overstepped when they used Google's location database in solving a spree of armed robberies in Morris and Warren counties.

The decision could limit how New Jersey police use geofence warrants, which let investigators seek cellphone location information from devices in a certain area during a particular time window.

Michael Hobbs, 34, was accused of six armed robberies at gas stations in less than a week in January 2022.

Police didn't have a suspect when they sought location data

According to prosecutors, six gas stations were robbed between Jan. 21 and Jan. 26, 2022.

In each case, witnesses said there was at least one robber described as a Black male wearing a black face covering in a black BMW X6 SUV.

In this case, a detective obtained a geofence warrant to get location data for Google users who were near three of the gas stations around the time they were robbed. Only one user's location was marked near all the gas stations: Hobbs.

But according to Hobbs' public defender, investigators didn't have a suspect in mind when they applied for the geofence warrants. There was also no evidence that the robber had a cell phone, or that it had a Google account.

In their decision, the appellate judges said investigators can't broadly search Google's database of location information simply because most people have cell phones.

"If it did, police could seek geofence warrants in virtually every criminal investigation. That would drain the probable-cause requirement of meaning. Although probable cause is a low threshold, law enforcement cannot guess or root their assertions in broad generalizations," the judges said.

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) Island Beach State Park

Ocean County is getting attention for some of New Jersey’s whitest beach sand.

You don’t have to leave New Jersey to find a white-sand beach paradise.

A travel guide is spotlighting Ocean County’s Island Beach State Park for its pristine shoreline.

Family Destinations Guide calls Island Beach State Park an underrated destination with some of New Jersey’s whitest, most pristine sand. The guide praises its soft sand and natural dunes along a roughly 10-mile barrier island, describing it as one of the last significant undeveloped barrier beaches on the Atlantic Coast north of Florida.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Mark Cuban speaks onstage at the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: AI in Action Lab event on February 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics America) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Mark Cuban speaks onstage at the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: AI in Action Lab event on February 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics America)

Gov. Sherrill is accepting Mark Cuban’s offer to help tackle New Jersey’s health benefits crisis.

Sherrill says her administration will reach out to Cuban, the co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs, as it examines the state and school employee health benefits programs.

A reform working group is scheduled to meet October 16 and will review prescription costs, vendor contracts, premiums and other spending. New Jersey’s public employee plans cover approximately 690,000 members.

“I’ll volunteer to be on the committee that cuts your health benefits cost,” Cuban said on social media. “You need someone from the outside that is objective, and can stand up to the big healthcare conglomerates.”

Cuban’s precise role has not yet been detailed by the Sherrill administration.

Entrance to the FBI Newark's office (Google Maps) Entrance to the FBI Newark's office

💲Scammers are using fake FBI video calls, spoofed numbers and real agents' names

💲Some victims may see an authentic-looking federal office on their screen

💲The FBI says no federal agent will ever demand payment

The FBI is warning New Jersey residents about a new twist on an old scam that can make a fake federal agent look frighteningly real.

The scam itself is familiar. A caller claims to be from the FBI, DEA or Secret Service, often using a real-looking phone number that has been spoofed. The caller says there is a warrant for your arrest or that your name has come up in connection with a crime. Then comes the demand: Send money and the problem will go away.

But scammers are now adding an air of legitimacy by using the names of real agents, phone numbers that appear legitimate and video calls from offices that look real — complete with an "agent" in a suit.

"There's a desk, there's legitimate-looking seals on the wall, American flags, things that you would think you were looking at a federal office or any other professional office," Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Roddy of the Newark FBI office told Eric Scott on "A Jersey Thing."

The scam then becomes the more typical demand for payment, either with cash or by using a credit card, gift card or bank account.

One thing that hasn't changed is that a federal agent would never ask for payment.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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