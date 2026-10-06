❎ Shark Tank billionaire Mark Cuban has offered to help NJ attack soaring public-worker health costs — and Gov. Mikie Sherrill says yes.

❎ School employee premiums are rising 34.4% in 2027 as NJ struggles with prescription costs and structural problems.

❎ The crisis reaches beyond public workers: taxpayers ultimately help fund health benefits through state, local and school budgets.

Can Mark Cuban stop NJ's health benefits death spiral?

When you're trying to rescue a health benefits program trapped in a financial death spiral, who better to call than a Shark?

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur and former "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban to help New Jersey attack the soaring cost of health benefits for public employees.

Cuban volunteered after Sherrill created a working group charged with finding long-term reforms for the state-administered health plans.

“I’ll volunteer to be on the committee that cuts your health benefits cost,” Cuban wrote on social media, arguing New Jersey needs an outsider who can be objective and stand up to large health care conglomerates.

Sherrill quickly took him up on it.

“No more kicking the can down the road in New Jersey,” Sherrill wrote. “I want accountability and results.”

“We’d love to have you on Team Jersey as we tackle this challenge,” she added. “Let’s talk — we’ll reach out today.”

Mark Cuban brings star power — and health care experience

Cuban isn't just bringing celebrity wattage to Trenton.

The billionaire businessman launched Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company in 2022, selling generic prescription drugs directly to consumers. He has also pushed for greater transparency involving pharmacy benefit managers, drug pricing, fees and rebates.

The stakes are enormous.

State employees and retirees face an average 13.3% premium increase for 2027, while local government workers face an average 22% increase. School districts and county colleges participating in the School Employees' Health Benefits Program are confronting a staggering 34.4% increase.

Why NJ health benefits are in such deep trouble

There isn't one culprit.

State Treasury and the plans' actuary, Aon, have repeatedly warned about structural problems and rapidly rising medical and prescription costs.

Aon has also cited expensive specialty drugs and rising outpatient medical costs among the factors driving increases across the state-administered plans.

Sherrill herself has acknowledged there is no quick fix, saying the financial problems “did not emerge in one year or from one decision.”

The administration's new reform group will examine everything from vendor contracts and prescription costs to provider networks, plan design, premiums, governance and data transparency.

Its first meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Sherrill's office has not confirmed Cuban will be in attendance or what his specific role would be.

Can Cuban help break the cycle?

Cuban's arrival certainly doesn't guarantee lower premiums. Any significant changes could require negotiations, procurement changes, administrative action or legislation.

But his involvement brings national attention — and an outsider with experience challenging traditional health care pricing — to a problem New Jersey has struggled for years to control.

For Sherrill, the question is no longer whether the system needs fixing. It has been in a death spiral for years.

It's whether Cuban and the rest of “Team Jersey” can finally figure out how to stop the spiral before taxpayers and public workers get another painful bill.

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