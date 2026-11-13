Listen, I’m not going to sit here and pretend New Jersey drivers are good. We’re not.

Especially Union and Essex counties. We have people who treat turn signals like classified government information, drivers who think the left lane is reserved for people doing 48 mph, and people who apparently believe the lines painted on the highway are merely decorative.

But the WORST drivers in America? Come on.

A new study from LendingTree ranks New Jersey number one for the worst drivers in the country. According to the study, New Jersey drivers recorded 56.9 driving incidents per 1,000 drivers through August 2026. That includes accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents and other traffic citations.

North Carolina came in second, while Massachusetts and South Carolina tied for third.

And while I can certainly make a case for New Jersey belonging somewhere in the top 10, number one? I’m going to need a recount.

Have these researchers ever driven in Massachusetts? Boston alone should qualify for its own separate category. Horrible, rude, and stupid. Those words should be printed on every Massachusetts driver license.

And then there’s Florida.

Florida, where they have so many nonagenarians still driving they had to make lanes as wide as runways and road signs the size of billboards.

Yet Florida ranks 41st in this study. Apparently, we’re supposed to believe the Sunshine State is practically a driving paradise.

Photo by Orkun Azap on Unsplash two person riding vehicle during daytime

What the study actually measures

To be fair, LendingTree’s study is based on insurance inquiry data from QuoteWizard, not some nationwide experiment in which researchers actually put drivers behind the wheel and watched them attempt to navigate the Flemington Circle.

New Jersey did finish first in accident rates, but when you have us driving within the borders of the most congested state in America is that an indication we’re too inattentive or just too crowded?

And there’s a difference between being aggressive, impatient and occasionally obnoxious behind the wheel and being the absolute worst drivers in America.

I’ll concede that New Jersey deserves a spot in the top 10. Maybe even the top five.

But number one? That’s a distinction I’m not ready to accept. And if you disagree, get the hell out of the left lane and tell it to someone who cares.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

New Jersey's top 10 driving pet peeves We've all witnessed at least one of these driving pet peeves while on New Jersey roads. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce