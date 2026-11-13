When two Jersey natives sit down to have a chat, you know certain Garden State staples are going to come up.

This just happened on an episode of Brian Williams’ weekly interview show on Netflix ’We’re Back! With Brian Williams’ when he had Jon Bon Jovi as a guest.

Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images

Williams, a Ridgewood native, chatted with the Perth Amboy-born legend, and naturally fellow NJ rocker, Bruce Springsteen, came up.

As Bon Jovi reminisced about hanging out with The Boss, Williams brought up what was, to me, their most iconic joint celebrity sighting.

The time Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi stopped by Jersey Freeze

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“Jersey freeze,” Williams says, “You gotta stop at Jersey freeze.”

“We do. And we have,” Bon Jovi responds.

It’s about time Jersey Freeze got national recognition with a Netflix mention. As a Freehold native who grew up going to their original location on route 9, I’m glad more people may now be learning about the restaurant.

Jersey Freeze locations

Jersey Freeze has locations at Route 9 and 33 in Freehold (across from the Barnes & Noble), 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, and 340 Route 34 in Colts Neck, 1447 NJ-18 in Old Bridge, and 555 Shrewsbury Avenue in Shrewsbury, NJ.

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They have a 6th location in Hamilton, NJ coming next year, so maybe that’s the next place you can spot the ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ singer.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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