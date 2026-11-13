We are all locked into life with our smartphones, but how long are New Jersey residents willing to go without them?

How Long Will New Jersey Residents Go Without Our Phones?

There is no worse feeling than being halfway to work and realizing that you left your phone behind. You immediately begin to calculate how long it would take to swing around, head back home, and go get it.

In the nightmare scenario where there is no turning back, you are left with a workday with no phone, and that is a stressful place to be.

The Time New Jersey Residents Can Go Without Access To Their Phone

Just how long can New Jersey residents function without having our phones in our hands? Let’s see if you agree with these findings.

An article at Belief Net has revealed some surprising data on the length of time we’re willing to be away from our phones, and the data is very specific.

Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

The article says that 6 in ten New Jersey residents could not cope with not having their phone for a day, but the stats get even more shocking.

Handling The Time You Are Separated From Your Phone

Recently, when asked on social media about being without their phones, people said they would start freaking out as soon as 15 minutes after realizing they were without their phones.

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Obviously, parents need to have a way for their kids to contact them, so that is completely understandable.

Photo by Creative Christians on Unsplash Photo by Creative Christians on Unsplash

But if that’s not the issue, experts have some advice for dealing with smartphone separation.

A Day Without Your Phone In New Jersey

Some experts say to treat the urge to check your phone like a wave. Let it happen, and let it pass.

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Or just double-check for your phone before you leave the house.

Items you're most likely to lose over the holidays in NJ These are the top items most New Jerseyans are most likely to lose, according to you. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant