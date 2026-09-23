Summer may be over but it’s always a good time for ice cream or a creamy milkshake.

Residents in or around Mercer County are about to get a taste of some of the best that New Jersey has to offer with a new Jersey Freeze location opening next year.

Jersey Freeze expands to Hamilton

Here’s the scoop: the iconic ice cream shop made the announcement Tuesday evening on their social media that they will be opening up a new restaurant in Hamilton, right on the Robbinsville border.

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This will be their sixth New Jersey location, with plans of opening more on the way.

Jersey Freeze already has locations at Routes 9 and 33 in Freehold (across from the Barnes & Noble), 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, and 340 Route 34 in Colts Neck, 1447 NJ-18 in Old Bridge, and 555 Shrewsbury Avenue in Shrewsbury, NJ.

What’s special about this new restaurant is that this will be the first franchise location opening with their full food menu like you would find at the OG Freehold spot.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram

They will offer their legendary soft serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, burgers, cheesesteaks, and so much more.

As someone who grew up going to the original Freehold Jersey Freeze, this kind of feels like when you were a kid and had to share your toys with others, but I’m just happy that others will get to enjoy the deliciousness that is Jersey Freeze.

The newest Jersey Freeze location will be at 2001 Rt 33 in Hamilton, NJ.

The owners are aiming to have an opening in early 2027. Stay up to date by following them on Instagram.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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