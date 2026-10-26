🍬 A proposed NJ bill could ban sales of certain chewing gums containing or generating microplastics.

🏷️ Labeling requirements would come first, with covered product sales bans beginning after three years.

💰 The legislation includes $3 million for microplastics programs and enforcement.

Because apparently the affordability crisis crushing New Jersey families has been handled, state lawmakers can now turn their attention to the biting issue of … chewing gum.

Yes. Chewing gum.

Forgive the sarcasm, but when you’re trying to stretch a paycheck across the mortgage, groceries and utility bills, learning Trenton is examining your gum wrapper might inspire something stronger than a bubble.

What the NJ chewing gum bill actually proposes

Assembly bill A5452, sponsored by Assemblywomen Shama Haider and Margie Donlon, is called the “Protecting Against Microplastics Act.”

Microplastics are small plastic pieces less than five millimeters long which can be harmful to humans and animals. (Getty images) Microplastics are small plastic pieces less than five millimeters long which can be harmful to humans and animals. (Getty images)

It would prohibit sales of certain cleaning, cosmetic and potentially ingestible products containing intentionally added microplastics, or capable of generating specified plastic particles, beginning three years after its effective date. Chewing gum is specifically included among potentially ingestible products.

This is a proposal that only targets covered products, rather than every piece of gum. It remains pending in the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee.

Nobody needs to surrender the emergency pack in the center console.

Still, are we really doing this?

Microplastics labels, then sales restrictions

Exterior labeling requirements would begin after one year. Additional labeling provisions would follow after two years, including a microplastics statement in English and Spanish.

The sales prohibition would follow after three years. Technically unavoidable trace contamination would be exempt.

The “Protecting Against Microplastics Act” would ban certain types of chewing gum that contain microplastics.(Getty Images) The “Protecting Against Microplastics Act” would ban certain types of chewing gum that contain microplastics.(Getty Images)

I can understand wanting clear information about what we buy. Give consumers useful facts. Explain the concern. Let people evaluate their choices.

But taking products off store shelves deserves a much tougher conversation. What measurable benefit would this deliver? What would compliance cost? What alternatives would shoppers have?

Those are questions lawmakers should answer before asking New Jersey businesses to navigate another set of restrictions.

A $3 million proposal taxpayers should chew over

The bill appropriates $2.5 million to the Department of Environmental Protection and $500,000 to the Department of Law and Public Safety.

Three million dollars. That buys taxpayers every right to ask whether this approach makes sense.

Research deserves serious consideration. So does the burden of whatever government proposes in its name.

My objection is the leap from informing adults to deciding which covered products they may purchase. Lawmakers should have to justify that leap in plain English.

Preferably with the same urgency I’d like to see applied to making this state affordable.

Until then, forgive me if Trenton’s latest consumer protection effort leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

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