🔥A woman died after a fire broke out in a Toms River apartment late Friday night

🔥Investigators determined that careless smoking started the fire

🔥The Red Cross assisted five people with temporary housing, food and clothing

TOMS RIVER — A woman died in an apartment fire late Friday night caused by a couch that caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the the Highland Plaza Apartments on Highland Parkway in Toms River around 11:20 p.m. after smoke was seen coming out of a second floor unit, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. During a search of the residence firefighters found a woman who was dead on the floor. Her identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.

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Response to a fatal fire at the Highland Plaza Apartments on Highland Parkway in Toms River Friday, Oct. 23, 2026 (Exit 82 Scanner News) Response to a fatal fire at the Highland Plaza Apartments on Highland Parkway in Toms River Friday, Oct. 23, 2026

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Toms River Township Bureau of Fire Prevention, determined the fire was started by careless smoking.

Red Cross New Jersey reports five people were assisted with temporary housing, food, clothing an other immediate needs.

Photos courtesy Exit 82 Scanner News

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