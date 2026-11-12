Why South Jersey’s Belleplain State Forest is a true hidden gem

When it comes to camping, fall is by far my favorite time of year to go. There's just something about that cool, crisp air and colorful foliage that just sets the mood.

It's why I like to take my twin sons camping every time during the teachers convention in November. My dad did that with us and now I'm doing it with my own kids.

This year, however, didn't pan out the way we hoped. My wife was going to join us for the first time, along with the dog. But because of the weather forecast, she decided not to come. And honestly, that was the right call.

It poured on our one full day down there. So much so, that the campsite flooded with a couple of inches of water. At the end of the day, it was only myself with my one son.

But that's OK, we made the best of it. And, we were at least bookended by decent weather.

For the first time ever, we headed to South Jersey to camp. We went to Belleplain State Forest, which, I have to say is absolutely beautiful. Even for a day trip, it's such a great place to visit.

Mike Brant TSM Belleplain State Park, Woodbine, NJ

Great camping

As mentioned above, Belleplain State Forest has a ton of campgrounds, including some sites that have their own electric and water hookups. And there were a lot of campers there heading into that first weekend of November.

Mike Brant TSM Belleplain State Park, Woodbine, NJ

Trails and picnic grounds

During the summer months, the picnic grounds are hopping. Take a hike, go swimming, or rent a kayak to take out onto Lake Nummy.

Mike Brant TSM Belleplain State Park, Woodbine, NJ

Peaceful setting

We set up at campsite 217, which is a pet friendly site. And, a beautiful peaceful setting.

Mike Brant TSM Belleplain State Park, Woodbine, NJ

Great fishing

If fishing is your thing, then you're in luck. My son and I caught a couple of catfish... it was so much fun (they were on the smaller side so we released them).

Mike Brant TSM Belleplain State Park, Woodbine, NJ

Back to camp

Again, it poured for most of our stay so we weren't able to enjoy the campsite as much as we'd prefer. But we did have a decent morning before the rain arrived, and it wasn't too cold.

Mike Brant TSM Belleplain State Park, Woodbine, NJ

A hearty breakfast

Yes, I cook directly on the fire, despite having the propane stove. Truth be told, I love the nostalgia of it.

Mike Brant TSM Belleplain State Park, Woodbine, NJ

A nice weekend getaway

It was a first time here for us, and we already love it. And you don't have to be a camper to enjoy the park either. Tons of activities, miles of hiking, and so much more. Come year round and enjoy every season. I know we'll be back.

Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.