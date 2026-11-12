🚨 New Jersey utilities are required to complete routine streetlight repairs within three business days of receiving notice.

💡 Broken streetlights can be reported directly to electric utilities, but not every streetlight is maintained by a utility company.

📞 If a utility fails to resolve a streetlight problem, residents can file a complaint with the NJ Board of Public Utilities.

We've all seen them. Streetlights that haven't worked in weeks. Dark intersections. Entire stretches of neighborhood roads where the lights have gone out.

And with the sun setting earlier this time of year, those dark streets become even more noticeable.

But who is responsible for fixing a broken streetlight in New Jersey? Who do you call? And how long should you have to wait?

Here's something that might surprise you: New Jersey actually has a three-day rule for routine streetlight repairs.

Who is responsible for fixing broken streetlights in NJ?

Just because a streetlight is on a municipal road doesn't necessarily mean your town is responsible for fixing it.

New Jersey utilities are required to complete routine streetlight repairs within three business days of receiving notice. (Getty Images) New Jersey utilities are required to complete routine streetlight repairs within three business days of receiving notice. (Getty Images)

Most public streetlights are maintained by electric utilities, including PSE&G, JCP&L and Atlantic City Electric.

However, some lights are owned and maintained by municipalities, the New Jersey Department of Transportation or private property owners.

That means the first step is determining who maintains the light.

Your local public works department or municipal clerk can help identify the responsible agency if you're unsure.

NJ law requires routine streetlight repairs within three business days

Under New Jersey Administrative Code 14:5-2.9, electric distribution companies must complete routine streetlight repairs within three business days after receiving notice that repairs are necessary.

That includes replacing bulbs, fixtures, globes and photocells.

But there are exceptions.

More complicated repairs, including those requiring excavation or underground electrical work, are handled under a best-efforts standard rather than a strict three-day deadline.

Storm damage, damaged wiring and replacement of entire utility poles can also complicate repairs.

The regulation applies to electric distribution companies, not necessarily lights maintained independently by municipalities or private businesses.

How to report a broken streetlight in New Jersey

You don't have to wait for your town to report the problem.

Residents can contact the utility directly.

NJ Electric Utility Phone Number PSE&G 800-436-7734 JCP&L 888-544-4877 Atlantic City Electric 800-642-3780 Orange & Rockland 877-434-4100

PSE&G also offers an interactive online map where residents can identify and report malfunctioning streetlights.

JCP&L also provides an online streetlight reporting form.

When reporting a problem, try to provide the utility pole number, nearest street address, cross street and a description of what's wrong.

Is the light completely out? Flickering? Staying on during the day?

Those details can help repair crews locate and diagnose the problem and fix the light faster.

What if your streetlight still hasn't been fixed?

If you've reported a broken streetlight and nothing happens, don't assume somebody else will take care of it.

Follow up with the utility. Keep a record of when you first reported the problem and any confirmation or reference number you received.

If the utility fails to resolve the issue, you can file a complaint with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

Call 800-624-0241 or submit a complaint through the BPU website.

For lights maintained by municipalities or other agencies, contact the responsible owner directly.

And remember, a damaged pole or downed electrical wire is a different matter entirely.

STAY AWAY and report the hazard immediately to the utility and emergency services.

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